Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Godawari Power & Ispat approves disposal of entire stake in Ardent Steel

Board of Godawari Power & Ispat approves disposal of entire stake in Ardent Steel

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

At meeting held on 06 February 2026

The board of Godawari Power & Ispat at its meeting held on 06 February 2026 has approved to dispose entire Stake of 37.85% held in Ardent Steels, an Associate Company, for a consideration of Rs 90.87 crore. subject to fulfilment of all requisite statutory and contractual requirements. The post conclusion of the said transaction the ASPL will ceased to be an Associate Company of GPIL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godawari Power & Ispat approves amendment to object clause of MoA

Godawari Power & Ispat approves amendment to object clause of MoA

Godawari Power & Ispat approves purchase of railway wagons for captive use

Godawari Power & Ispat approves purchase of railway wagons for captive use

Hexaware Technologies named among ISG Top 15 Sourcing Standout

Hexaware Technologies named among ISG Top 15 Sourcing Standout

Bajel Projects secures 765 kV Vindhyachal Pool - Prayagraj transmission line project

Bajel Projects secures 765 kV Vindhyachal Pool - Prayagraj transmission line project

Ashoka Buildcon JV secures project of Rs 474.38 cr

Ashoka Buildcon JV secures project of Rs 474.38 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance