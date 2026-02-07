Godawari Power & Ispat approves purchase of railway wagons for captive use
At meeting held on 06 February 2026The board of Godawari Power & Ispat at its meeting held on 06 February 2026 has approved the proposal to purchase 4 mos. of Railway Wagons for transportation of raw material and finished goods at an investment of Rs.120 crore from its internal accruals mainly for its captive use.
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 1:07 PM IST