Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Goodyear India approves change in chairperson

Board of Goodyear India approves change in chairperson

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 11 November 2024

The Board of Goodyear India at its meeting held on 11 November 2024 has approved the appointment of Varsha Chaudhary Jain (DIN: 08388940) as Chairperson of the Board with effect from 12 November 2024.

The Board accepted the resignation tendered by Nitesh Kumar Jain, (DIN: 10615116) from the position of Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of 11 November 2024 due to pre-occupation and other personal commitments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries Q2 results: Net profit down 9.6%, volume growth at 8%

Amit Shah, Home Minister

LIVE news: JMM, Congress consider tribals as mere 'vote bank' claims Amit Shah in Jharkhand

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pak police arrests mastermind of Karachi airport attack that killed 4

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 Live score: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates match begins at 8 PM

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Investment opportunities in India's booming wedding market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon