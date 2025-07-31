KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 3.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.36% to Rs 115.28 croreNet profit of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration rose 3.76% to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.36% to Rs 115.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 95.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales115.2895.78 20 OPM %15.2618.48 -PBDT20.4717.88 14 PBT18.2916.76 9 NP12.4211.97 4
