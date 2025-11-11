Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 07:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Gujarat State Petronet approves investment in JV GSPL India Gasnet

Board of Gujarat State Petronet approves investment in JV GSPL India Gasnet

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 11 November 2025

The board of Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) at its meeting held on 11 November 2025 has approved the following investments in its Joint Venture Company GSPL India Gasnet (GIGL).

Presently, GSPL holds 52% in GIGL and would continue to hold 52% after this additional equity contribution in GIGL. Hence, there will be no change in terms of percentage of Shareholding by GSPL in GIGL.

GIGL is a Subsidiary of GSPL with other Joint Venture Partners being Indian Oil Corporation (26% ), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (11% ) & Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (11% ). GIGL is engaged in the execution / implementation of the Cross - Country Natural Gas Transmission Pipeline Projects namely: Mehsana Bhatinda Pipeline Project and Bhatinda - Gurdaspur Pipeline Project awarded by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board.

 

The Board of Directors has approved the following:

1. Subscription of GIGL' s Right issue of Redeemable Cumulative Preference Share amounting to Rs. 35.77 crore.

2. Additional equity contribution in GIGL amounting upto Rs. 7.80 crore and Cumulative equity contribution of Rs. 1339.84 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Canara Bank reduces MCLRs by 5 bps across tenors

Canara Bank reduces MCLRs by 5 bps across tenors

TCS partners with Norway-based SINTEF

TCS partners with Norway-based SINTEF

HCL Technologies achieves Microsoft Copilot Specialization

HCL Technologies achieves Microsoft Copilot Specialization

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 18,028 equity shares under ESOP

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 18,028 equity shares under ESOP

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Exit Polls Results 2025 LIVEBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon