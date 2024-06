At meeting held on 26 June 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Hindustan Aeronautics at its meeting held on 26 June 2024 has approved the increase in authorised share capital from Rs 600 crore to Rs 700 crore and alteration of the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company on account of the same.