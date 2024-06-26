C.E. Info Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

MAS Financial Services Ltd, MOIL Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd and Cartrade Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 June 2024.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd crashed 5.51% to Rs 2283.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28152 shares in the past one month.

MAS Financial Services Ltd tumbled 4.50% to Rs 299.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19506 shares in the past one month.

MOIL Ltd lost 3.97% to Rs 514.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd slipped 3.85% to Rs 540.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42537 shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd fell 3.76% to Rs 791.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25538 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

