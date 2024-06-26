Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Om Birla re-elected as speaker of the Lok Sabha unanimously through voice vote

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Om Birla, a senior BJP MP, was re-elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha through a voice vote, as the opposition did not call for a division of votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju escorted Birla to the Speakers chair. Birla expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve again, emphasizing his commitment to parliamentary values and democratic traditions. The Speaker emphasized the need for maintaining the dignity of the House through respectful protest methods and enforcement of decorum.
Prime Minister Modi hailed Birla's re-election as historic, citing his past achievements and record productivity of 97% in the previous Lok Sabha.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLok Sabha Session LiveWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon