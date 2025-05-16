Friday, May 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of India Motor Parts & Accessories approves change in directorate

Board of India Motor Parts & Accessories approves change in directorate

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 16 May 2025

The Board of India Motor Parts & Accessories at its meeting held on 16 May 2025 has approved the appointment of N Krishnan (DIN:00041381), as a Director and as a Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of three (3) years with effect from 5 July 2025. The Board has also appointed Mukund S Raghavan (DIN:03411396), as Managing Director of the Company for a period of five (5) years with effect from 5 July 2025.

First Published: May 16 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

