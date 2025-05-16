Bhilwara Technical Textiles consolidated net profit declines 32.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.35% to Rs 1.51 croreNet profit of Bhilwara Technical Textiles declined 32.90% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 63.35% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.32% to Rs 7.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 42.94% to Rs 8.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.514.12 -63 8.2014.37 -43 OPM %-27.81-1.94 --17.440.28 - PBDT2.123.20 -34 7.8013.23 -41 PBT2.123.19 -34 7.8013.23 -41 NP2.083.10 -33 7.3012.88 -43
