Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 8.38% to Rs 15859.63 crore

Net profit of Indian Bank rose 29.88% to Rs 2981.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2295.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.38% to Rs 15859.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14633.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.76% to Rs 11261.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8419.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 11.48% to Rs 62039.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55649.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income15859.6314633.41 8 62039.4355649.73 11 OPM %67.8663.25 -67.2262.54 - PBDT4229.813078.20 37 14887.3811043.66 35 PBT4229.813078.20 37 14887.3811043.66 35 NP2981.642295.61 30 11261.478419.41 34

First Published: May 03 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

