Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 9.28% in the March 2025 quarter

D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 9.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 10.75% to Rs 369.76 crore

Net profit of D-Link India rose 9.28% to Rs 27.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 369.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 333.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.56% to Rs 104.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 1383.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1235.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales369.76333.86 11 1383.861235.70 12 OPM %8.789.29 -9.189.50 - PBDT38.7735.17 10 146.62130.51 12 PBT37.0533.54 10 139.68124.19 12 NP27.4325.10 9 104.2692.63 13

First Published: May 03 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

