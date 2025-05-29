Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of ITD Cementation India approves change in directorate

Board of ITD Cementation India approves change in directorate

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

At meeting held on 28 May 2025

The Board of ITD Cementation India at its meeting held on 28 May 2025 has accepted the resignation of Piyachai Karnasuta (DIN 07247974) from the position of Non-Executive - Non-Independent Director and Chairman of the Company and Santi Jongkongka (DIN 08441312), Whole time Director designated as Executive Vice Chairman, with effect from the 29 May, 2025, pursuant to sale and transfer of entire shareholding of Italian Thai Development Public Company, Promoter of the Company to Renew Exim DMCC, and consequent change of ownership and control of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of ITD Cementation India approves alteration in article of association

Board of ITD Cementation India approves alteration in article of association

Board of ITD Cementation India approves change in CFO

Board of ITD Cementation India approves change in CFO

RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 50.55% in the March 2025 quarter

RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 50.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit declines 59.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit declines 59.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Fischer Medical Ventures consolidated net profit declines 42.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Fischer Medical Ventures consolidated net profit declines 42.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon