Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 50.55% in the March 2025 quarter

RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 50.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Sales decline 6.54% to Rs 141.43 crore

Net profit of RKEC Projects declined 50.55% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.54% to Rs 141.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.40% to Rs 20.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.60% to Rs 421.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 352.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales141.43151.33 -7 421.92352.77 20 OPM %5.688.58 -12.2013.41 - PBDT8.8010.77 -18 38.8536.35 7 PBT6.518.70 -25 29.9828.24 6 NP2.725.50 -51 20.0419.96 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit declines 59.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit declines 59.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Fischer Medical Ventures consolidated net profit declines 42.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Fischer Medical Ventures consolidated net profit declines 42.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Munjal Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 69.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Munjal Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 69.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Oricon Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Oricon Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 194.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 194.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon