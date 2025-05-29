RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 50.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.54% to Rs 141.43 croreNet profit of RKEC Projects declined 50.55% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.54% to Rs 141.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.40% to Rs 20.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.60% to Rs 421.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 352.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales141.43151.33 -7 421.92352.77 20 OPM %5.688.58 -12.2013.41 - PBDT8.8010.77 -18 38.8536.35 7 PBT6.518.70 -25 29.9828.24 6 NP2.725.50 -51 20.0419.96 0
