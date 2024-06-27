Board of JSW Infrastructure approves acquisition of majority stake in Navkar Corporation

At meeting held on 27 June 2024

The Board of JSW Infrastructure at its meeting held on 27 June 2024 has approved the acquisition of 10,59,19,675 fully paid up equity shares of Navkar Corporation (NCL), constituting approximately 70.37% of total voting equity share capital of NCL on a fully diluted basis, from certain promoters and members of the promoter group of NCL by JSW Port Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company