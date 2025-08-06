Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 08:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Kirloskar Oil Engines approves investment of USD 2 million in Kirloskar Americas Corporation, USA

Board of Kirloskar Oil Engines approves investment of USD 2 million in Kirloskar Americas Corporation, USA

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 06 August 2025

The Board of Kirloskar Oil Engines at its meeting held on 06 August 2025 has approved investment in 'Series A-1 Optionally Convertible Redeemable Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (the "Series A-1 Preferred Stock - OCRNPS") upto US$ 2,000,000 (upto Rs. 18 Crore) (i.e. upto 200,000 shares of Preferred Stock at a purchase price of US$ 10 per share) of Kirloskar Americas Corporation, USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. This investment is for furtherance of the business in the US Market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Five-Star Business Finance allots 6,385 equity shares under ESOS

Five-Star Business Finance allots 6,385 equity shares under ESOS

Enviro Infra Engineers receives orders worth Rs 1,178 cr in FY25 YTD

Enviro Infra Engineers receives orders worth Rs 1,178 cr in FY25 YTD

Tilaknagar Industries further invests Rs 10.66 cr in Tilaknagar Industries Lab

Tilaknagar Industries further invests Rs 10.66 cr in Tilaknagar Industries Lab

Board of Uno Minda allots 2.81 lakh shares under scheme of amalgamation

Board of Uno Minda allots 2.81 lakh shares under scheme of amalgamation

Board of Uno Minda approves investment of up to Euro 5 million in subsidiary

Board of Uno Minda approves investment of up to Euro 5 million in subsidiary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon