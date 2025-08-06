Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 08:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Five-Star Business Finance allots 6,385 equity shares under ESOS

Five-Star Business Finance allots 6,385 equity shares under ESOS

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
Five-Star Business Finance has allotted 6,385 Equity shares of Re 1.00 each on August 06, 2025, pursuant to exercise of stock options under Five-Star Associate Stock Option Scheme, 2018.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs 29,44,42,445 consisting of 29,44,42,445 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each to Rs 29,44,48,830 consisting of 29,44,48,830 equity shares having a face value of Rs 1.00 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Enviro Infra Engineers receives orders worth Rs 1,178 cr in FY25 YTD

Enviro Infra Engineers receives orders worth Rs 1,178 cr in FY25 YTD

Tilaknagar Industries further invests Rs 10.66 cr in Tilaknagar Industries Lab

Tilaknagar Industries further invests Rs 10.66 cr in Tilaknagar Industries Lab

Board of Uno Minda allots 2.81 lakh shares under scheme of amalgamation

Board of Uno Minda allots 2.81 lakh shares under scheme of amalgamation

Board of Uno Minda approves investment of up to Euro 5 million in subsidiary

Board of Uno Minda approves investment of up to Euro 5 million in subsidiary

Board of Uno Minda gives in-principal approval for acquisition of stake in JV

Board of Uno Minda gives in-principal approval for acquisition of stake in JV

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon