Board of Uno Minda approves investment of up to Euro 5 million in subsidiary

Board of Uno Minda approves investment of up to Euro 5 million in subsidiary

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 06 August 2025

The Board of Uno Minda at its meeting held on 06 August 2025 has approved further investment in one or more tranches by acquisition of additional stake upto Euro 5 Million in the equity shares of the Global Mazinkert, S.L., Spain (wholly owned subsidiary of the company), which in turn will further invest in one or more tranches in the equity share capital of Clarton Horn, S.A.U., Spain (wholly owned step down subsidiary of the company).

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

