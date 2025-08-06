Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Enviro Infra Engineers receives orders worth Rs 1,178 cr in FY25 YTD

Enviro Infra Engineers receives orders worth Rs 1,178 cr in FY25 YTD

Enviro Infra Engineers has received orders worth Rs 1,178.30 crore since 01 April 2025. The orders were placed by various Government authorities in its core areas of Water Treatment Plants (WTPs), Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETPs).

The most recent addition to this growing order book is two (2) significant projects worth Rs 85.22 crore, awarded this week by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) for the design, construction, and commissioning of two (2) Tertiary Treatment Plants (TTPs) with capacities of 90 MLD and 75 MLD. This project marks a significant step in advanced wastewater recycling and reuse, aligning with the country's goals for sustainable urban water management.

 

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

