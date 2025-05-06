Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of KPIT Technologies approves acquisition of Caresoft's engineering solutions biz

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 06 May 2025

The Board of KPIT Technologies at its meeting held on 06 May 2025 has approved the 100% acquisition of:

Caresoft Global Technologies, Inc.; United States of America

Caresoft Engineering Services Limited, United Kingdom;

CAREGLOTECH de RL de CV, Mexico;

Caresoft Global, a leader in automotive benchmarking and cost reduction oriented engineering solutions, will restructure their business into Benchmarking and Engineering solutions businesses. KPIT will acquire the carved-out Caresoft Engineering solutions business globally which is primarily focused Off-highway, Truck and Bus segments and Manufacturing Solutions. KPIT will partner with Caresoft in their Benchmarking business..

 

In line with KPITs strategic focus on commercial vehicle segment, this partnership will acquire:

Caresofts' deep relationships and domain knowledge in trucks and Off highway segments;

Accelerate KPITs foray into China;

Ramp up value creation through full vehicle cost reduction solutions for passenger car, trucks and off highway segments; and

Provide manufacturing engineering solutions for mobility segment

First Published: May 06 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

