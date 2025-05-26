Monday, May 26, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Lumax Industries appoints director

Board of Lumax Industries appoints director

Image

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 26 May 2025

The Board of Lumax Industries at its meeting held on 26 May 2025 has appointed Kenjiro Nakazono (DIN: 08753913), as an Additional Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 27 May 2025 designated as Executive Director - Whole Time Director (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company for the period of Three (3) years, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Lumax Industries accepts resignation of nominee director

Board of Lumax Industries accepts resignation of nominee director

Board of Vadilal Industries appoints CFO

Board of Vadilal Industries appoints CFO

Board of Brainbees Solutions approves further investment in Firstcry Management DWC LLC

Board of Brainbees Solutions approves further investment in Firstcry Management DWC LLC

Market cheers RBI's dividend booster, Nifty cruises past 25K

Market cheers RBI's dividend booster, Nifty cruises past 25K

Schloss Bangalore (The Leela) IPO subscribed 6%

Schloss Bangalore (The Leela) IPO subscribed 6%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon