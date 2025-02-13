Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves rights issue of Rs 3,000 cr

Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves rights issue of Rs 3,000 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 13 February 2025

The Board of Directors of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at its meeting held on 13 February 2025 have approved fund raise of up to Rs 3,000 crore by the way of rights issue to eligible shareholders of the Company. This capital raise will enhance Tier 1 capital by more than 200 bps enabling the company's growth aspirations for next few years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shriram Finance raises offshore funding under SACE Push loan facility

Shriram Finance raises offshore funding under SACE Push loan facility

Zulia Investments receives RBI nod to acquire up to 7% stake in Au Small Finance Bank

Zulia Investments receives RBI nod to acquire up to 7% stake in Au Small Finance Bank

Man Industries surges after strong Q3 performance

Man Industries surges after strong Q3 performance

Natco Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon