Board of Motherson Sumi Wiring India appoints directors

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 16 May 2024
The Board of Motherson Sumi Wiring India at its meeting held on 16 May 2024 has approved the appointment of Anisha Motwani (DIN No06943493) as an Additional and Independent Director of the Company from 16 May 2024 to 15 May 2029. The Board has also appointed Suparna Pandhi (DIN No07087593) as an Additional and Independent Director of the Company from 16 May 2024 to 15 May 2029.
