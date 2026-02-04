Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of NHPC approves cancellation of MOU with Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha

Board of NHPC approves cancellation of MOU with Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 04 February 2026

The board of NHPC at its meeting held on 04 February 2026 has approved the proposal for cancellation of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Promoters' Agreement signed between NHPC and Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha (GEDCOL) for formation of a JV Company for implementation of floating solar power projects in various water reservoirs in the state of Odisha.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NTPC Green Energy adds 125 MW commercial capacity at Bhadla solar PV project

NTPC Green Energy adds 125 MW commercial capacity at Bhadla solar PV project

Greenply Industries board approves further investment of Rs 125 cr in Greenply Speciality Panels

Greenply Industries board approves further investment of Rs 125 cr in Greenply Speciality Panels

Greenply Industries board approves termination of JV agreement with Alkemal Singapore

Greenply Industries board approves termination of JV agreement with Alkemal Singapore

Greenply Industries board approve capacity expansion of subsidiary

Greenply Industries board approve capacity expansion of subsidiary

Wonder Electricals announces strategic expansion

Wonder Electricals announces strategic expansion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingUGC Net Result 2025Hal Share PriceTop Gainers TodayIndia US Trade Deal TariffsWorld Cancer Day 2026Jee Mains 2026 Answer KeyQ3 Results Today