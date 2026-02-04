Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC Green Energy adds 125 MW commercial capacity at Bhadla solar PV project

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 7:32 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy announced that based on the certificate received from Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation (RREC) dated 3 February, 2026, the second part capacity of 125 MW out of 500 MW Bhadla Solar PV Project located in Phalodi, Rajasthan of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of 31 January 2026.

The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Group stands at 8688.25 MW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy Group will increase to 8813.25 MW.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

