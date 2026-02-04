Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greenply Industries board approve capacity expansion of subsidiary

Greenply Industries board approve capacity expansion of subsidiary

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 04 February 2026

The board of Greenply Industries at its meeting held on 04 February 2026 has approved the proposed expansion of manufacturing capacity of MDF plant of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Greenply Speciality Panels, situated at Village: Sherpura, Dist.: Vadodara, Gujarat.

Capacity additional details:
Existing capacity - 1000 CBM per day
Existing capacity utilization - 71% till Q3 FY26
Proposed capacity addition - 600-700 CBM per day
Investment required - Rs 425 crore

Wonder Electricals announces strategic expansion

Mahindra & Mahindra receives order from an Indonesian state-owned enterprise

Outstanding corporate bonds have grown at roughly 12% CAGR over last decade

Ivalue Infosolutions consolidated net profit declines 17.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 31.98% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

