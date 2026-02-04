Greenply Industries board approve capacity expansion of subsidiary

At meeting held on 04 February 2026

The board of Greenply Industries at its meeting held on 04 February 2026 has approved the proposed expansion of manufacturing capacity of MDF plant of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Greenply Speciality Panels, situated at Village: Sherpura, Dist.: Vadodara, Gujarat.

Capacity additional details:

Existing capacity - 1000 CBM per day

Existing capacity utilization - 71% till Q3 FY26

Proposed capacity addition - 600-700 CBM per day

Investment required - Rs 425 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News