Greenply Industries board approves termination of JV agreement with Alkemal Singapore

Greenply Industries board approves termination of JV agreement with Alkemal Singapore

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 04 February 2026

The board of Greenply Industries at its meeting held on 04 February 2026 has approved termination of Joint Venture (JV) agreement dated 30th January, 2014 executed between Greenply Industries and Alkemal Singapore and acquisition of 50% shares held by Kulmeet Singh (existing JV Partner) in Green ply Alkemal (Singapore) (Joint Venture Company) by Green ply Holdings, Singapore (WOS of Greenply Industries). The total consideration of said acquisition will be USD 1 (one).

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

