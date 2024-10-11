Board of Oberoi Realty approves fund raising up to Rs 6,000 cr

At meeting held on 10 October 2024The Board of Oberoi Realty at its meeting held on 10 October 2024 has approved the proposal for enabling raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 6,000 crore by way of issuance of equity shares, eligible securities, other securities or instruments or any combination of securities, in one or more tranche or tranches, by way of private placement including a qualified institutions placement.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content