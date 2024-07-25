Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotel to launch its first tearoom in Mumbai

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels' iconic bakery & confectionary brand Flurys is launching its first tearoom in Mumbai, near the Gateway of India. It will feature its all-time favourite signature breakfasts including the legendary Flurys full English Breakfast, Egg Benedict, the famous Flurys Sandwiches, Rum Balls, Heritage Coupes and Sundaes, Chocolate & Strawberry Cube Pastries, Classic & Flurys Special Cocktails, and Heritage Coffees to the city's most vibrant neighbourhood. This marks the opening of Flurys' 84th outlet in India.