Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
NSE India VIX climbed 5.22% to 16.02.
The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,160.60, a premium of 38.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,122.25 in the cash market.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 81.55 points or 0.37% to 22,122.25.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.22% to 16.02.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Market rallies for 5th day; Nifty hits fresh life high; VIX climbs 5.22%

AVG Logistics partially divests its stake in JV NDR AVG Business Park

Global Health corrects on profit selling

STL Digital wins SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2024

Board of Power Grid accords investment approval for projects worth Rs 655.75 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon