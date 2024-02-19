Nifty February futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX climbed 5.22% to 16.02.

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,160.60, a premium of 38.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,122.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 81.55 points or 0.37% to 22,122.25.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

