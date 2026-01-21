Volumes spurt at CreditAccess Grameen Ltd counter
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd notched up volume of 144.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 53.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.69 lakh shares
Carborundum Universal Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, SRF Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 January 2026.
Carborundum Universal Ltd saw volume of 10.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.49% to Rs.799.10. Volumes stood at 2.39 lakh shares in the last session.
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd clocked volume of 318.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48.67 lakh shares. The stock lost 11.91% to Rs.397.70. Volumes stood at 54.44 lakh shares in the last session.
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd registered volume of 527.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.10% to Rs.150.70. Volumes stood at 55.72 lakh shares in the last session.
SRF Ltd registered volume of 17.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.09 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.09% to Rs.2,678.80. Volumes stood at 6.69 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 2:50 PM IST