Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Umiya Buildcon Ltd, Race Eco Chain Ltd, ICDS Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 January 2026.

Umiya Buildcon Ltd, Race Eco Chain Ltd, ICDS Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 January 2026.

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 14.83% to Rs 9.42 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3345 shares in the past one month.

 

Umiya Buildcon Ltd lost 11.63% to Rs 70.62. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4312 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1439 shares in the past one month.

Race Eco Chain Ltd crashed 10.77% to Rs 102.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 452 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 609 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Representational image (Photo: Shutterstock)

India to withdraw diplomats' families from Bangladesh over security fears

Stock Market LIVE, January 21, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts; Nifty below 25,200; Kalyan Jewellers down 12%, Eternal up 5%

PTC India Financial Services share price fell on January 21, 2026

PTC India Financial falls over 7% to 10-month low following Q3 results

india eu trade negotiations

India-EU trade deal almost done, Spain's Albares signals stronger ties

HDFC Bank, ADR premium,

HDFC Bank hits over 9-month low; stock down 8% so far in January

ICDS Ltd corrected 10.00% to Rs 36.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd slipped 9.98% to Rs 58.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers flat in Jul-25, food prices stay slippery

Consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers flat in Jul-25, food prices stay slippery

BSE SME Narmadesh Brass Industries bends under listing pressure

BSE SME Narmadesh Brass Industries bends under listing pressure

Volumes spurt at CreditAccess Grameen Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at CreditAccess Grameen Ltd counter

Sensex drops over 299 pts; realty shares slide

Sensex drops over 299 pts; realty shares slide

Onix Solar Energy standalone net profit rises 129.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Onix Solar Energy standalone net profit rises 129.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayShadowfax Technologies IPODividend Stocks TodayJEE Main 2026 ExamPersonal Finance