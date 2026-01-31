Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends Second Interim dividend

Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends Second Interim dividend

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Of Rs 3.25 per share

Power Grid Corporation of India announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30 January 2026, inter alia, have recommended the Second Interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per equity Share (i.e. 32.5%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

