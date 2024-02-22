Sensex (    %)
                        
Board of SBFC Finance approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
The Board of SBFC Finance at its meeting held on 21 February 2024 has appointed Ravi Venkatraman as Independent Director (Additional) (DIN: 00307328) subject to approval of members with effect from 21 February 2024 for a period of five consecutive years.
The Board has accepted the resignation of Amol Jain (DIN: 00334710) as Director of the company with effect from 21 February 2024.
First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

