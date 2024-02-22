Board of SBFC Finance approves change in directorate

The Board has accepted the resignation of Amol Jain (DIN: 00334710) as Director of the company with effect from 21 February 2024.

The Board of SBFC Finance at its meeting held on 21 February 2024 has appointed Ravi Venkatraman as Independent Director (Additional) (DIN: 00307328) subject to approval of members with effect from 21 February 2024 for a period of five consecutive years.