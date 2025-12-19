Friday, December 19, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Shriram Finance approves raising Rs 39,617 cr from MUFG Bank

Board of Shriram Finance approves raising Rs 39,617 cr from MUFG Bank

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 19 December 2025

The board of Shriram Finance at its meeting held on 19 December 2025 has approved raising up to Rs 39,617.98 crore from MUFG Bank (investor), a company incorporated under laws of Japan, by way of issuance of 47,11,21,055 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at a price of Rs 840.93 per subscription share, through preferential issue on a private placement basis. The subscribed shares to be issued and allotted by the company and subscribed by the investor shall represent a minority investment of 20% of the post-issue share capital of the company on a fully diluted basis. Upon completion of the transaction, the investor will be classified as a public shareholder of the company.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

