Friday, December 19, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets rally as central bank raises policy rate

Japanese markets rally as central bank raises policy rate

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
The Japanese yen extended losses for a second day running, helping ease fears of a sharp yen carry trade unwind.

Japanese markets rallied, the yen weakened and Japan's 10-year government bond yield jumped to a 26-year peak after the Bank of Japan raised its key policy rate 25 bps to 0.75 percent, its highest level since September 1995, signaling a broader policy shift amid rising uncertainties surrounding the U.S. economy and trade policies.

Data showed earlier in the day that Japan's consumer inflation remained well above the central bank's 2 percent target in November.

The Nikkei average jumped 1.03 percent to 49,507.21 while the broader Topix index settled 0.80 percent higher at 3,383.66.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asian stocks advance, China benchmark close 0.36% higher

Asian stocks advance, China benchmark close 0.36% higher

Market ends higher, snapping four-day losses; Nifty settles above 25,950 mark

Market ends higher, snapping four-day losses; Nifty settles above 25,950 mark

Aarti Inds gains after securing long-term supply deals for Methanol and Toluene

Aarti Inds gains after securing long-term supply deals for Methanol and Toluene

Shriram Finance hits record high on 20% stake sale to MUFG Bank

Shriram Finance hits record high on 20% stake sale to MUFG Bank

NBCC (India) gains after bagging Rs 179-cr order

NBCC (India) gains after bagging Rs 179-cr order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon