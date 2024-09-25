Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Snowman Logistics approves change in CEO

Board of Snowman Logistics approves change in CEO

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
At meeting held on 24 September 2024
The Board of Snowman Logistics at its meeting held on 24 September 2024 has accepted the resignation of Sunil Prabhakaran Nair as Chief Executive Officer & Whole-time Director, and Key Managerial Personnel, with effect from the close of business hours of 30 November 2024. Further, Sunil Prabhakaran Nair shall remain associated with the Company in the role of a consultant.
The Board also approved the appointment of Padamdeep Singh Handa as Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer, and Key Managerial Personnel, of the Company with effect from 01 December 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

krn heat exchanger ipo gmp

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO GMP zooms 108% on opening day: should you subscribe?

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty red at pre-open as effects of China stimulus measures fade

Uefa Champions League, Football

UEFA to not give 2027 Champions League final to San Siro in Milan

Foxconn

Foxconn eyes $1 bn investment for smartphone display assembly in Tamil Nadu

Jagannath Temple, Ratna Bhandar

LIVE news updates: Amid Tirupati laddu controversy, Puri will test ghee at Jagannath Temple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon