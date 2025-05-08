Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Titan Company approves succession plan for MD

Board of Titan Company approves succession plan for MD

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 08 May 2025

The Board of Directors of Titan Company at its meeting held on 08 May 2025 approved the succession plan for the Managing Director of the Company.

C. K. Yenkataraman (Venkat), the current Managing Director, will retire from the services of the Company on 31 December 2025 on attaining the age of superannuation as per the Tata Group's retirement policy. Yenkat had joined Titan in the year 1990 and became the Managing Director on 01 October 2019.

Ajoy Chawla (Ajoy), currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company's Jewellery Division, will succeed Venkat as the Managing Director with effect from 01 January 2026.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 08 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

