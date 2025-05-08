Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles lower amid heightened geopolitical tensions

INR settles lower amid heightened geopolitical tensions

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee depreciated sharply by 84 paise to close at 85.61 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by heightened geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. Domestic shares closed the session lower as growing concerns over escalating India-Pakistan tensions curbed investors' appetite for risk. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex fell 411.97 points, or 0.51 percent, to 80,334.81 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed down 140.60 points, or 0.58 percent, at 24,273.80. Besides, heightened geopolitical risks, positive US dollar index and a rise in crude oil prices also weighed on the rupee. The dollar index is seen edging closer to 100 mark.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Canara Bank gains after Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 5,003 cr

Canara Bank gains after Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 5,003 cr

Nifty May futures trade at discount

Nifty May futures trade at discount

Bharat Petroleum Corporation awards contracts for development of 100 MW wind power projects

Bharat Petroleum Corporation awards contracts for development of 100 MW wind power projects

Coal India signs MoU with AM Green Ammonia (India)

Coal India signs MoU with AM Green Ammonia (India)

Brigade Group acquires 11-acre land in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Brigade Group acquires 11-acre land in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon