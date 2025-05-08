Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank gains after Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 5,003 cr

Canara Bank gains after Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 5,003 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Canara Bank added 3.10% to Rs 96.56 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 33.15% to Rs 5,002.66 crore on 9.78% increase in total income to Rs 37,352.80 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 31.52% year on year to Rs 6,451.96 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Net interest income (NII) fell 1.44% to Rs 9,442 crore as on 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 9,580 crore as on 31st March 2024. Operating profit stood at Rs 8,284 crore in Q4 FY25, up 12.14% YoY.

Total domestic deposits rose 9.56% to Rs 13,31,137 crore as on 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 12,14,951 crore as of 31st March 2024. Global gross advance jumped 11.74% to Rs 10,73,332 crore as on 31st Marc 2025 as compared with Rs 9,60,602 as on 31st March 2024.

 

Retail, Agriculture, MSME (RAM) credit increased by 13.23% year on year to Rs 6,10,127 crore as on 31st March 2025.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved at 2.94% as at 31st March 2025 reduced from 3.34% as at 31st December 2024, 4.23% as at 31st March 2024. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio improved to 0.70% as at 31st March 2025 reduced from 0.89% as at 31st December 2024, 1.27% as at 31st March 2024.

Also Read

Asian Paints

Asian Paints Q4 result: Net profit falls 45% to ₹692 cr, dividend declared

Bhook Chuk Maaf

Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT release: When & where to watch after release canceled

Teachers day, India

Rajasthan REET level 1 and 2 results 2025 released today at reet2024.co.in

Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 300 pts to 80,450 as India-Pak tensions escalate; Nifty at 24,300

Josh Hazlewood

Hazlewood set to return as RCB face LSG in crucial IPL 2025 clash

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood to 92.70% as at 31st March 2025 against 91.26% as at 31st December 2024, 89.10% as at 31st March 2024.

CRAR stood at 16.33% as at 31st March 2025. Out of which CET1 is 12.03%, Tier-I is 14.37% and Tier-II is 1.96%.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share having face value of Rs 2 each for FY25, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

Canara Bank is an India public sector bank. As on 31st March 2025, the Bank has 9,849 Number of Branches, out of which 3,139 are Rural, 2,900 Semi Urban, 1,944 Urban & 1,866 Metro along with 9,579 ATMs. Bank is also having 4 overseas branches in London, New York, Dubai & IBU Gift City.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UPL Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

UPL Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

Ginni Filaments hits the roof on turnaround Q4 numbers

Ginni Filaments hits the roof on turnaround Q4 numbers

Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

India to increase its consumption of petroleum consumption by 0.2 million barrels per day in 2025

India to increase its consumption of petroleum consumption by 0.2 million barrels per day in 2025

INR slumps as a correction from seven-month high extends

INR slumps as a correction from seven-month high extends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsCanara Bank Q4 Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon