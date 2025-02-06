Business Standard

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd and Aurum Proptech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 February 2025.

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd lost 11.33% to Rs 754 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25360 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8898 shares in the past one month.

 

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 219.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58924 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd tumbled 9.16% to Rs 34.52. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 585 shares in the past one month.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd pared 8.73% to Rs 94.99. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aurum Proptech Ltd slipped 8.36% to Rs 192.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16457 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5796 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

