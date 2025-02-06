Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Just Dial Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Just Dial Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Just Dial Ltd clocked volume of 17.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.81 lakh shares

Rajesh Exports Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd, Redington Ltd, Abbott India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 February 2025.

Just Dial Ltd clocked volume of 17.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.81 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.99% to Rs.887.80. Volumes stood at 1.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Rajesh Exports Ltd saw volume of 40.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.62% to Rs.195.80. Volumes stood at 5.5 lakh shares in the last session.

 

KNR Constructions Ltd witnessed volume of 56.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.08% to Rs.292.20. Volumes stood at 7.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Deported Indians

Latest LIVE: Plane carrying 33 Gujarati immigrants, deported from US, lands in Ahmedabad

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades 350 pts lower at 77,900 before RBI policy outcome; Auto, FMCG drag

`Check India vs England live score updates of first ODI here

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: Buttler-Root on rebuilding task, as England cross 100 runs mark

Shah Rukh Khan

Main Hoon Na 2: Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan to reunite for the sequel

EAM S Jaishankar

'Not new, ongoing for years': S Jaishankar on US deporting 104 Indians

Redington Ltd saw volume of 175.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.53% to Rs.224.06. Volumes stood at 23.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Abbott India Ltd clocked volume of 84428 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16224 shares. The stock gained 4.65% to Rs.29,095.00. Volumes stood at 48840 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty trade with modest cuts, auto shares slide

Sensex, Nifty trade with modest cuts, auto shares slide

Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks slide

Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Gujarat Gas Q3 PAT rises to Rs 222 crore

Gujarat Gas Q3 PAT rises to Rs 222 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIND vs ENG LIVE SCOREGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon