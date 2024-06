At meeting held on 27 June 2024

The Board of UltraTech Cement at its meeting held on 27 June 2024 has approved making a financial investment to purchase upto 7.06 crores equity shares of India Cements at a price of upto Rs. 267/- per share. This non-controlling financial investment constitutes around 23% of the equity share capital of ICL.