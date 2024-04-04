Board of United Spirits approves investment of Rs 5.65 cr in Inspired Hospitality (Pistola)

At meeting held on 04 April 2024

The Board of United Spirits at its meeting held on 04 April 2024 has approved the investment in Inspired Hospitality (Pistola) by subscribing to 3,494 Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) and 10 equity shares of Pistola equivalent to 15.0% of its issued and paid up share capital on a fully diluted basis for an aggregate consideration of Rs 5.65 crore.