Business Standard
Board of Uno Minda approves acquisition of balance stake in Minda Onkyo India

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 07 August 2024
The Board of Uno Minda at its meeting held on 07 August 2024 has approved to acquire further stake in Minda Onkyo India (MOIPL), a 50:50 Joint Venture Company of Uno Minda and Onkyo Sound Corporation, Japan, by acquisition of 49% stake (equity shares) of MOIPL from Onkyo Sound Corporation, Japan, in a phased manner.
Post-acquisition, MOIPL shall become Subsidiary of the Company.
First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

