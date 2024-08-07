Business Standard
Board of Godrej Industries approves fund raising up to Rs 3,000 cr

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
At meeting held on 07 August 2024
The Board of Godrej Industries at its meeting held on 07 August 2024 has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Unsecured Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) / Bonds / Other Instruments, listed and / or unlisted, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore, during the period of 1 (One) year from the date of approval by the Shareholders.
First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

