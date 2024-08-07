Board of Godrej Industries approves fund raising up to Rs 3,000 cr

At meeting held on 07 August 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Board of Godrej Industries at its meeting held on 07 August 2024 has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Unsecured Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) / Bonds / Other Instruments, listed and / or unlisted, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore, during the period of 1 (One) year from the date of approval by the Shareholders.