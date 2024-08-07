Business Standard
Board of Uno Minda approves incorporation of subsidiary in Czech Republic

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 07 August 2024
The Board of Uno Minda at its meeting held on 07 August 2024 has approved incorporation of a new wholly owned step-down subsidiary in Czech Republic, Europe, as a subsidiary of CREAT GmbH, which is a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the Company situated at Europe.
The proposed wholly owned step-down subsidiary shall focus on team growth for Hardware-In-the-Loop (HIL) testing and build up further growth potential by expanding engineering support services in the areas of lighting, hardware and software development, head up display and automation technology.
Further, the business to be pursued by the proposed wholly owned step-down subsidiary will be similar to the main line of businesses of the company.
First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

