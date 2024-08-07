Board of Uno Minda approves incorporation of subsidiary in Czech Republic

At meeting held on 07 August 2024

The proposed wholly owned step-down subsidiary shall focus on team growth for Hardware-In-the-Loop (HIL) testing and build up further growth potential by expanding engineering support services in the areas of lighting, hardware and software development, head up display and automation technology.

The Board of Uno Minda at its meeting held on 07 August 2024 has approved incorporation of a new wholly owned step-down subsidiary in Czech Republic, Europe, as a subsidiary of CREAT GmbH, which is a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the Company situated at Europe.