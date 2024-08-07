Fusion Micro Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sanghvi Movers Ltd, EIH Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd and Bata India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 August 2024. Sanghvi Movers Ltd, EIH Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd and Bata India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Fusion Micro Finance Ltd lost 20.00% to Rs 346.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 82958 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19066 shares in the past one month.

Sanghvi Movers Ltd tumbled 9.84% to Rs 921.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 88328 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21017 shares in the past one month.

EIH Ltd crashed 5.59% to Rs 375. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34657 shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd dropped 4.69% to Rs 1011.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 93640 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26383 shares in the past one month.

Bata India Ltd plummeted 3.49% to Rs 1462.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 93905 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21199 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News