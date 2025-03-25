Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of JSW Steel approves transfer of Salav unit to JSW Green Steel

Board of JSW Steel approves transfer of Salav unit to JSW Green Steel

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

At meeting hel don 25 March 2025

The Board of JSW Steel at its meeting held on 25 March 2025 has approved the proposal to transfer its Salav unit located at Salav Village of Raigad District, Maharashtra having a Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) capacity of 0.9 MTPA to JSW Green Steel, its wholly owned subsidiary, on a Slump Sale basis.

JSW Green Steel was incorporated by the Company on 27 February 2024 for the purpose of setting up a 4 MTPA integrated Green Steel plant at the Company's Salav works, in phases, as a part of Company's plan for reducing its carbon footprints.

 

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

