Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Welspun Enterprises approves sale of entire stake held in its non-operative subsidiaries

Board of Welspun Enterprises approves sale of entire stake held in its non-operative subsidiaries

Image

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

At meeting held on 27 March 2025

The Board of Welspun Enterprises at its meeting held on 27 March 2025 has approved the sale of its entire stake in its non-operative wholly owned subsidiary companies namely, Kim Mandvi Corridor [Formerly known as Welspun Project (Kim Mandvi Corridor)] and Buildtech Projects & Infra Private [Formerly known as Welspun Build-Tech] to Sherry Exports.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

